All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2159 Fairburn Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2159 Fairburn Road Southwest

2159 Fairburn Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2159 Fairburn Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Kings Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest have any available units?
2159 Fairburn Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Fairburn Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2159 Fairburn Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus