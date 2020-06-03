All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2159 Fairburn Rd

2159 Fairburn Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

2159 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Kings Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 Fairburn Rd have any available units?
2159 Fairburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2159 Fairburn Rd have?
Some of 2159 Fairburn Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 Fairburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Fairburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 Fairburn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2159 Fairburn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2159 Fairburn Rd offer parking?
No, 2159 Fairburn Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2159 Fairburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2159 Fairburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 Fairburn Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2159 Fairburn Rd has a pool.
Does 2159 Fairburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 2159 Fairburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 Fairburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 Fairburn Rd has units with dishwashers.

