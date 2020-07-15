All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:05 PM

2158 Beecher St SW

2158 Beecher Cir SW · No Longer Available
Location

2158 Beecher Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Beecher Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2158 Beecher St SW Available 04/07/19 OPEN HOUSE WED 3/13/19 from 1-2 PM! Great Ranch home is the CASCADE AREA of Atlanta!! NO SECTION 8! - Come out to the open house this Wednesday from 1-2 PM. Superior finish to this lovely ranch home located in Atlanta's historic cascade area. Nestled among mature trees, this home has plenty of shade to offer.

You will love the open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A long-term lease is available on this home, Be sure to schedule a visit to see this home before its gone! SORRY NOSECTION 8!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 Cozy bedrooms
- 2 Bathrooms with master ensuite
- Kitchen with granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Family room
- Separate dining room
- Gleaming hard wood floors
- Air conditioned and fans throughout
- Undercover back porch - outdoor room for entertaining
- Level wooded backyard
- Close to everything Atlanta has to offer

You will LOVE the convenience of close access to highways for easy commute, great shopping options, restaurants and the selection of local schools!

QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 550 or better
* If score is below 550, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

To view this home, please call Yahya, the leasing agent' at 404-334-7195 to schedule your private viewing.

(RLNE3419876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 Beecher St SW have any available units?
2158 Beecher St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2158 Beecher St SW have?
Some of 2158 Beecher St SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 Beecher St SW currently offering any rent specials?
2158 Beecher St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 Beecher St SW pet-friendly?
No, 2158 Beecher St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2158 Beecher St SW offer parking?
No, 2158 Beecher St SW does not offer parking.
Does 2158 Beecher St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2158 Beecher St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 Beecher St SW have a pool?
No, 2158 Beecher St SW does not have a pool.
Does 2158 Beecher St SW have accessible units?
No, 2158 Beecher St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 Beecher St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2158 Beecher St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
