Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

2158 Beecher St SW Available 04/07/19 OPEN HOUSE WED 3/13/19 from 1-2 PM! Great Ranch home is the CASCADE AREA of Atlanta!! NO SECTION 8! - Come out to the open house this Wednesday from 1-2 PM. Superior finish to this lovely ranch home located in Atlanta's historic cascade area. Nestled among mature trees, this home has plenty of shade to offer.



You will love the open chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances. A long-term lease is available on this home, Be sure to schedule a visit to see this home before its gone! SORRY NOSECTION 8!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 Cozy bedrooms

- 2 Bathrooms with master ensuite

- Kitchen with granite countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Family room

- Separate dining room

- Gleaming hard wood floors

- Air conditioned and fans throughout

- Undercover back porch - outdoor room for entertaining

- Level wooded backyard

- Close to everything Atlanta has to offer



You will LOVE the convenience of close access to highways for easy commute, great shopping options, restaurants and the selection of local schools!



QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 550 or better

* If score is below 550, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



To view this home, please call Yahya, the leasing agent' at 404-334-7195 to schedule your private viewing.



(RLNE3419876)