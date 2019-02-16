Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest
Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:58 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest
2155 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2155 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have any available units?
2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2155 Martin Luther King Junior Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
