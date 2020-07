Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

Very nice condo in Great Mid century Building. Beautiful views! 24/7 secured building with on site security. 1 assigned parking space, plus lots of visitor parking. UNIT CAN BE FURNISED OR UNFURNISEHD!!!! Largest 1 BR unit in building with updated kitchen and bath. LOTS of closet storage, subzero refrigerator, separate DR, LR, office area, large BR with lots of light. Unit can be furnished or unfurnished. Lower rent with longer commitment. Convenient to downtown, GA State.