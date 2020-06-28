215 MITCHELL Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Authentic, unique one-floor loft in downtown's Historic Hotel Row with an open floor plan. Kitchen with Stainless appliances, original hardwoods, exposed brick walls, secured entry, assigned/gated parking, building has communal roof top patio w/ great views. Two blocks from MARTA. Steps away from downtown attractions, restaurants and events. Rental Qualification Requirements: Verifiable income 3x monthly rate , Satisfactory Credit Score, Rental History and Background Check required for showings and approval. NO VOUCHERS.