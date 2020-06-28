All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

215 MITCHELL Street SW

215 Mitchell Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

215 Mitchell Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30303
South Downtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Authentic, unique one-floor loft in downtown's Historic Hotel Row with an open floor plan. Kitchen with Stainless appliances, original hardwoods, exposed brick walls, secured entry, assigned/gated parking, building has communal roof top patio w/ great views. Two blocks from MARTA. Steps away from downtown attractions, restaurants and events. Rental Qualification Requirements: Verifiable income 3x monthly rate , Satisfactory Credit Score, Rental History and Background Check required for showings and approval. NO VOUCHERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 MITCHELL Street SW have any available units?
215 MITCHELL Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 MITCHELL Street SW have?
Some of 215 MITCHELL Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 MITCHELL Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
215 MITCHELL Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 MITCHELL Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 215 MITCHELL Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 215 MITCHELL Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 215 MITCHELL Street SW offers parking.
Does 215 MITCHELL Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 MITCHELL Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 MITCHELL Street SW have a pool?
No, 215 MITCHELL Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 215 MITCHELL Street SW have accessible units?
No, 215 MITCHELL Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 215 MITCHELL Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 MITCHELL Street SW has units with dishwashers.
