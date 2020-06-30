All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2148 Springdale Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2148 Springdale Road SW
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:48 PM

2148 Springdale Road SW

2148 Springdale Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2148 Springdale Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 Springdale Road SW have any available units?
2148 Springdale Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2148 Springdale Road SW have?
Some of 2148 Springdale Road SW's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 Springdale Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2148 Springdale Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 Springdale Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 2148 Springdale Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2148 Springdale Road SW offer parking?
No, 2148 Springdale Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 2148 Springdale Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2148 Springdale Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 Springdale Road SW have a pool?
No, 2148 Springdale Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2148 Springdale Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2148 Springdale Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 Springdale Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 Springdale Road SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus