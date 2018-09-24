Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2146 Briar Glen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2146 Briar Glen
2146 Briar Glen Lane Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2146 Briar Glen Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3333386)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2146 Briar Glen have any available units?
2146 Briar Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2146 Briar Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2146 Briar Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 Briar Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2146 Briar Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2146 Briar Glen offer parking?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not offer parking.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have a pool?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not have a pool.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have accessible units?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
