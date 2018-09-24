All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
2146 Briar Glen
2146 Briar Glen

2146 Briar Glen Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
2146 Briar Glen Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2146 Briar Glen have any available units?
2146 Briar Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2146 Briar Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2146 Briar Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 Briar Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2146 Briar Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2146 Briar Glen offer parking?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not offer parking.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have a pool?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not have a pool.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have accessible units?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2146 Briar Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 2146 Briar Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
