2142 Jernigan Dr SE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

2142 Jernigan Dr SE

2142 Jernigan Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Jernigan Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL $250 OFF!! BRAND NEW HOME RENOVATION WITH HIGH-END FINISHES AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION!!!! - $250 off first month of rent- Good through 1/10/2020

This beautifully finished property with a brand new interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams!

A wonderful place to call home and it's available now for immediate occupancy.

Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.

* 3 great size bedrooms
* 2 new bathrooms
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
* Carpet to the bedrooms
* Functional Chef's kitchen - with granite surfaces
* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Ceiling Fans throughout
* Perfect for outdoor entertaining with large back deck

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.

Call Carmen to schedule a private viewing: 404.334.7195
Ray White - a company that endorses Fair Housing Compliance.

(RLNE5293105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Jernigan Dr SE have any available units?
2142 Jernigan Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2142 Jernigan Dr SE have?
Some of 2142 Jernigan Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Jernigan Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Jernigan Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Jernigan Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 2142 Jernigan Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2142 Jernigan Dr SE offer parking?
No, 2142 Jernigan Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Jernigan Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Jernigan Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Jernigan Dr SE have a pool?
No, 2142 Jernigan Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Jernigan Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 2142 Jernigan Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Jernigan Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Jernigan Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
