Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

214 SW Thornton Street

214 Thornton St SW · No Longer Available
Location

214 Thornton St SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
Joyland

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 SW Thornton Street have any available units?
214 SW Thornton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 SW Thornton Street have?
Some of 214 SW Thornton Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 SW Thornton Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 SW Thornton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 SW Thornton Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 SW Thornton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 214 SW Thornton Street offer parking?
No, 214 SW Thornton Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 SW Thornton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 SW Thornton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 SW Thornton Street have a pool?
No, 214 SW Thornton Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 SW Thornton Street have accessible units?
No, 214 SW Thornton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 SW Thornton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 SW Thornton Street has units with dishwashers.

