Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
213 Doane Street SW
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
213 Doane Street SW
213 Doane Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
213 Doane Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Mechanicsville
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom/2 bath, clean one story home near shopping and highway. New paint throughout, new wood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Doane Street SW have any available units?
213 Doane Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 213 Doane Street SW have?
Some of 213 Doane Street SW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 213 Doane Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
213 Doane Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Doane Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 213 Doane Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 213 Doane Street SW offer parking?
No, 213 Doane Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 213 Doane Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Doane Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Doane Street SW have a pool?
No, 213 Doane Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 213 Doane Street SW have accessible units?
No, 213 Doane Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Doane Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Doane Street SW has units with dishwashers.
