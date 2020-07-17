All apartments in Atlanta
2129 Burroughs Ave SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2129 Burroughs Ave SE

2129 Burroughs Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2129 Burroughs Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
COMPLETELY RENOVATED INSIDE AND OUT! This adorable home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fresh, neutral paint throughout! Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the entire home. Bathrooms have tile showers. Kitchen offers White Cabinets and beautiful Granite Counter-tops! The Kitchen will also come equipped with brand new Stainless Steel, Electric Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave! Don't miss out on the luxuries of this FULLY RENOVATED home! Visit today, this home will not last long!!! (Alarm not included and will be removed upon move in.)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Burroughs Ave SE have any available units?
2129 Burroughs Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 Burroughs Ave SE have?
Some of 2129 Burroughs Ave SE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Burroughs Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Burroughs Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Burroughs Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Burroughs Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Burroughs Ave SE offer parking?
No, 2129 Burroughs Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 2129 Burroughs Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Burroughs Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Burroughs Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2129 Burroughs Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Burroughs Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2129 Burroughs Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Burroughs Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Burroughs Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
