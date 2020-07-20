All apartments in Atlanta
212 GIBSON Street SE

212 Gibson Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

212 Gibson Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
FULLY FURNISHED, all utils incl rental in Reynoldstown. Short walk to Beltline, new Memorial Dr. shopping/dining, Krog Street Market & more. Spacious 1 bdrm, 2 full ba detached home w/ separate office/addl BR (w/ futon for guests), lg dining room, charming front porch, many closets. Stocked w/all furnishings, appliances, internet, Smart TV, linens, cooking supplies, even an upright piano. Off-street parking, garage for storage & washer/dryer (shared w/ 1 tenant in above-garage unit). Adorable home w/ loads of vintage charm that complements the incredible neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 GIBSON Street SE have any available units?
212 GIBSON Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 212 GIBSON Street SE have?
Some of 212 GIBSON Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 GIBSON Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
212 GIBSON Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 GIBSON Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 212 GIBSON Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 212 GIBSON Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 212 GIBSON Street SE offers parking.
Does 212 GIBSON Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 GIBSON Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 GIBSON Street SE have a pool?
No, 212 GIBSON Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 212 GIBSON Street SE have accessible units?
No, 212 GIBSON Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 GIBSON Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 GIBSON Street SE has units with dishwashers.
