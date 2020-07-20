212 GIBSON Street SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED, all utils incl rental in Reynoldstown. Short walk to Beltline, new Memorial Dr. shopping/dining, Krog Street Market & more. Spacious 1 bdrm, 2 full ba detached home w/ separate office/addl BR (w/ futon for guests), lg dining room, charming front porch, many closets. Stocked w/all furnishings, appliances, internet, Smart TV, linens, cooking supplies, even an upright piano. Off-street parking, garage for storage & washer/dryer (shared w/ 1 tenant in above-garage unit). Adorable home w/ loads of vintage charm that complements the incredible neighborhood.