Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2119 SW Briar Glen Ln
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:59 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2119 SW Briar Glen Ln
2119 Briar Glen Ln SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2119 Briar Glen Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Fulton County. Amazing, brand new appliances, brand new granite countertops. Must pay security deposit and first and last months rent. Please call agent to schedule.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have any available units?
2119 SW Briar Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have?
Some of 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2119 SW Briar Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln offers parking.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.
