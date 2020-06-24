All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2119 SW Briar Glen Ln
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:59 PM

2119 SW Briar Glen Ln

2119 Briar Glen Ln SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2119 Briar Glen Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in Fulton County. Amazing, brand new appliances, brand new granite countertops. Must pay security deposit and first and last months rent. Please call agent to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have any available units?
2119 SW Briar Glen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have?
Some of 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2119 SW Briar Glen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln offers parking.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have a pool?
No, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have accessible units?
No, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2119 SW Briar Glen Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus