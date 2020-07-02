All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2116 Brookview Drive Northwest
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2116 Brookview Drive Northwest

2116 Brookview Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Wildwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2116 Brookview Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Wildwood

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest have any available units?
2116 Brookview Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Brookview Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2116 Brookview Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Venue Brookwood
2144 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus