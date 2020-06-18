All apartments in Atlanta
2106 Belvedere Drive NW

2106 Belvedere Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Belvedere Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Springlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
Charming renovated home in Morris Brandon! Walking stance to nearby parks, shops, and restaurants. Entrance foyer leads to living room with fireplace & separate dining room. Separate den & bonus room, as well as guest bedroom & bath, on main. Upper level hosts 3 bedrooms including oversized master with en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Basement offers large recreation room & one car garage. Beautiful screened porch overlooks extended backyard with fire pit & bonus outdoor room. This was the builders home & has been lovingly cared for by the same family for 12 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Belvedere Drive NW have any available units?
2106 Belvedere Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Belvedere Drive NW have?
Some of 2106 Belvedere Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Belvedere Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Belvedere Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Belvedere Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Belvedere Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2106 Belvedere Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Belvedere Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2106 Belvedere Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Belvedere Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Belvedere Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2106 Belvedere Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Belvedere Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2106 Belvedere Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Belvedere Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Belvedere Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

