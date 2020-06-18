2106 Belvedere Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking garage

Charming renovated home in Morris Brandon! Walking stance to nearby parks, shops, and restaurants. Entrance foyer leads to living room with fireplace & separate dining room. Separate den & bonus room, as well as guest bedroom & bath, on main. Upper level hosts 3 bedrooms including oversized master with en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Basement offers large recreation room & one car garage. Beautiful screened porch overlooks extended backyard with fire pit & bonus outdoor room. This was the builders home & has been lovingly cared for by the same family for 12 years.