2106 Belvedere Drive NW

Amenities
Charming renovated home in Morris Brandon! Walking stance to nearby parks, shops, and restaurants. Entrance foyer leads to living room with fireplace & separate dining room. Separate den & bonus room, as well as guest bedroom & bath, on main. Upper level hosts 3 bedrooms including oversized master with en-suite bath & walk-in closet. Basement offers large recreation room & one car garage. Beautiful screened porch overlooks extended backyard with fire pit & bonus outdoor room. This was the builders home & has been lovingly cared for by the same family for 12 years.