21 28th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming ground floor end unit in Historical Collier Hills. This light filled 2-bedroom,1-Bath is part of a Quadraplex and features hardwoods throughout and a bonus-room for home office. Plenty of closet space and storage. Great access to shops, dining, Beltline, Bobby Jones and so much more. Don’t miss your opportunity to be in the heart of it all, this won’t last long. Trash, water, sewer, and exterior maintenance all included in rent. No dogs, cats negotiable. Come see this incredible unit today – Virtual tours are available upon request