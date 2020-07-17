All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

21 28th Street

21 28th Street Northwest · (404) 376-4790
Location

21 28th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ardmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming ground floor end unit in Historical Collier Hills. This light filled 2-bedroom,1-Bath is part of a Quadraplex and features hardwoods throughout and a bonus-room for home office. Plenty of closet space and storage. Great access to shops, dining, Beltline, Bobby Jones and so much more. Don’t miss your opportunity to be in the heart of it all, this won’t last long. Trash, water, sewer, and exterior maintenance all included in rent. No dogs, cats negotiable. Come see this incredible unit today – Virtual tours are available upon request

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 28th Street have any available units?
21 28th Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 28th Street have?
Some of 21 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 28th Street offer parking?
No, 21 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 28th Street have a pool?
No, 21 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 21 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
