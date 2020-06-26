2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hurry! This one won't last long! - Coming soon! Completely restored and refreshed, this quaint cottage is conveniently located inside the perimeter, near I-285 and the MARTA station. This precious 2 beds/1 bath home features: large covered front porch, private backyard with mature landscaping, hardwood floors, new cabinets, granite counters with undermount sink, and newly remodeled bath.

No section 8 or any voucher will be accepted. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing, please call 678-929-4345. Application can be done at www.dkrentals.net.



(RLNE4895100)