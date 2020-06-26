All apartments in Atlanta
2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW

2098 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2098 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hurry! This one won't last long! - Coming soon! Completely restored and refreshed, this quaint cottage is conveniently located inside the perimeter, near I-285 and the MARTA station. This precious 2 beds/1 bath home features: large covered front porch, private backyard with mature landscaping, hardwood floors, new cabinets, granite counters with undermount sink, and newly remodeled bath.
No section 8 or any voucher will be accepted. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing, please call 678-929-4345. Application can be done at www.dkrentals.net.

(RLNE4895100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have any available units?
2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have?
Some of 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW is pet friendly.
Does 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW offer parking?
No, 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2098 Tiger Flowers Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
