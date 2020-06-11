All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:15 PM

2096 Snow Road SW

2096 Snow Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2096 Snow Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2096 Snow Road SW have any available units?
2096 Snow Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2096 Snow Road SW have?
Some of 2096 Snow Road SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2096 Snow Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2096 Snow Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2096 Snow Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 2096 Snow Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2096 Snow Road SW offer parking?
No, 2096 Snow Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 2096 Snow Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2096 Snow Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2096 Snow Road SW have a pool?
No, 2096 Snow Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2096 Snow Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2096 Snow Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2096 Snow Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2096 Snow Road SW has units with dishwashers.

