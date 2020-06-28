All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

2083 Meador Avenue SE

2083 Meador Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2083 Meador Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2083 Meador Avenue SE have any available units?
2083 Meador Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2083 Meador Avenue SE have?
Some of 2083 Meador Avenue SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2083 Meador Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
2083 Meador Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2083 Meador Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 2083 Meador Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2083 Meador Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 2083 Meador Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 2083 Meador Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2083 Meador Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2083 Meador Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 2083 Meador Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 2083 Meador Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 2083 Meador Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2083 Meador Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2083 Meador Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
