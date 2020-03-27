All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2077 Fairhaven Circle NE

2077 Fairhaven Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2077 Fairhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely darling home in sought-after Peachtree Hills close to restaurants & shopping. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and landscaped. Gracious & bright living room w/fireplace. Separate dining room. Cozy kitchen with white cabinets & ss appliances. Master bedroom w/ ensuite bath feat. jetted tub. Nice-sized second bedroom. Hall bath with period tile. Laundry closet (w/d stay) Finished detached home office w/ A/C. Fully fenced backyard with brick patio and deck that is perfect for entertaining. A gem of a house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE have any available units?
2077 Fairhaven Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE have?
Some of 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2077 Fairhaven Circle NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE does offer parking.
Does 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2077 Fairhaven Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
