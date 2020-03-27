2077 Fairhaven Circle NE

2077 Fairhaven Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30305 Peachtree Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Absolutely darling home in sought-after Peachtree Hills close to restaurants & shopping. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and landscaped. Gracious & bright living room w/fireplace. Separate dining room. Cozy kitchen with white cabinets & ss appliances. Master bedroom w/ ensuite bath feat. jetted tub. Nice-sized second bedroom. Hall bath with period tile. Laundry closet (w/d stay) Finished detached home office w/ A/C. Fully fenced backyard with brick patio and deck that is perfect for entertaining. A gem of a house!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
