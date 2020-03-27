2077 Fairhaven Circle NE

Amenities

Absolutely darling home in sought-after Peachtree Hills close to restaurants & shopping. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted and landscaped. Gracious & bright living room w/fireplace. Separate dining room. Cozy kitchen with white cabinets & ss appliances. Master bedroom w/ ensuite bath feat. jetted tub. Nice-sized second bedroom. Hall bath with period tile. Laundry closet (w/d stay) Finished detached home office w/ A/C. Fully fenced backyard with brick patio and deck that is perfect for entertaining. A gem of a house!