2072 Bethel Dr NW

Amenities
3 bedrooms 2 bath Downtown house $1250 - Property Id: 188530
A brand new and colorful house with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a den, huge fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, all electric and is on a large and high lot. 3-4 miles to Kroger, Walmart, Downtown, Westside Reservoir Park, 20 minutes to the airport. Tenant is responsible for utilities, yard, pest control, trash.
Qualifications for tenants:
- No smoking, no pet, no eviction, no Section 8, 550+ credit score, verifiable monthly salary is at least 2.5x of monthly rent.
- Small application fee including background, credit, criminal and eviction reports.
- $1250 security deposit once lease is signed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188530
No Pets Allowed
