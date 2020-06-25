2072 Bethel Dr NW

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher microwave carpet range oven

Property Amenities

3 bedrooms 2 bath Downtown house $1250 - Property Id: 188530



A brand new and colorful house with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a den, huge fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, all electric and is on a large and high lot. 3-4 miles to Kroger, Walmart, Downtown, Westside Reservoir Park, 20 minutes to the airport. Tenant is responsible for utilities, yard, pest control, trash.



Qualifications for tenants:

- No smoking, no pet, no eviction, no Section 8, 550+ credit score, verifiable monthly salary is at least 2.5x of monthly rent.

- Small application fee including background, credit, criminal and eviction reports.

- $1250 security deposit once lease is signed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188530

No Pets Allowed



