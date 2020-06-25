All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2072 Bethel Dr NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2072 Bethel Dr NW
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

2072 Bethel Dr NW

2072 Bethel Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2072 Bethel Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 2 bath Downtown house $1250 - Property Id: 188530

A brand new and colorful house with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a den, huge fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer hook up, all electric and is on a large and high lot. 3-4 miles to Kroger, Walmart, Downtown, Westside Reservoir Park, 20 minutes to the airport. Tenant is responsible for utilities, yard, pest control, trash.

Qualifications for tenants:
- No smoking, no pet, no eviction, no Section 8, 550+ credit score, verifiable monthly salary is at least 2.5x of monthly rent.
- Small application fee including background, credit, criminal and eviction reports.
- $1250 security deposit once lease is signed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188530
Property Id 188530

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2072 Bethel Dr NW have any available units?
2072 Bethel Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2072 Bethel Dr NW have?
Some of 2072 Bethel Dr NW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2072 Bethel Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
2072 Bethel Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2072 Bethel Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 2072 Bethel Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2072 Bethel Dr NW offer parking?
No, 2072 Bethel Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 2072 Bethel Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2072 Bethel Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2072 Bethel Dr NW have a pool?
No, 2072 Bethel Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 2072 Bethel Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 2072 Bethel Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2072 Bethel Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2072 Bethel Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus