207 Westminster Drive NE

Amenities
Fully furnished bungalow in Atlanta's premier in-town neighborhood, Ansley Park! Home boasts spacious rooms, high ceilings & beautiful natural light. Expansive upstairs master suite w/ sitting area , marble bathrm & large walk-in closet + laundry. Main floor includes guest suite & 3rd bedroom or study w/ Jack & Jill bathroom. Cozy fam rm opens to outdoor deck & entertaining area. 2 car garage off alley. Stellar location close to Piedmont Park, Beltline, Botanical Gardens, shopping, restaurants etc! Located directly across from neighborhood park w/ playground & tennis.