207 Westminster Drive NE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

207 Westminster Drive NE

207 Westminster Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

207 Westminster Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Fully furnished bungalow in Atlanta's premier in-town neighborhood, Ansley Park! Home boasts spacious rooms, high ceilings & beautiful natural light. Expansive upstairs master suite w/ sitting area , marble bathrm & large walk-in closet + laundry. Main floor includes guest suite & 3rd bedroom or study w/ Jack & Jill bathroom. Cozy fam rm opens to outdoor deck & entertaining area. 2 car garage off alley. Stellar location close to Piedmont Park, Beltline, Botanical Gardens, shopping, restaurants etc! Located directly across from neighborhood park w/ playground & tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Westminster Drive NE have any available units?
207 Westminster Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Westminster Drive NE have?
Some of 207 Westminster Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Westminster Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
207 Westminster Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Westminster Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 207 Westminster Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 207 Westminster Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 207 Westminster Drive NE offers parking.
Does 207 Westminster Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Westminster Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Westminster Drive NE have a pool?
No, 207 Westminster Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 207 Westminster Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 207 Westminster Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Westminster Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Westminster Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
