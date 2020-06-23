All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2053 Wells Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2053 Wells Drive SW
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

2053 Wells Drive SW

2053 Wells Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2053 Wells Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2053 Wells Drive SW have any available units?
2053 Wells Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2053 Wells Drive SW have?
Some of 2053 Wells Drive SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2053 Wells Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
2053 Wells Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2053 Wells Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 2053 Wells Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2053 Wells Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 2053 Wells Drive SW offers parking.
Does 2053 Wells Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2053 Wells Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2053 Wells Drive SW have a pool?
No, 2053 Wells Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 2053 Wells Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 2053 Wells Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2053 Wells Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2053 Wells Drive SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus