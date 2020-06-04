205 Walker St SW # 5

Amenities
Sophisticated one-of-a-kind 2 level loft w/ gorgeous detail throughout including stylishly textured walls, exposed beams & brick walls in historic Castleberry Hill Neighborhood. Modern kitchen opens to living area, giving the space an effortless flow. Over-sized, light-filled master w/ soaring ceilings, views of downtown & en-suite bath. Two additional bedroom w/ bath. Walkable area w/ restaurants, art galleries & coffee shop. Walk to Georgia State, State Farm Arena & Mercedes Benz. Easy access to hwys.--
gated parking
water included
no pets firm
Available June 1st
zero security deposit available with bond purchase