Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:29 AM

205 Walker St SW # 5

205 Walker St SW · (678) 793-3948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Sophisticated one-of-a-kind 2 level loft w/ gorgeous detail throughout including stylishly textured walls, exposed beams & brick walls in historic Castleberry Hill Neighborhood. Modern kitchen opens to living area, giving the space an effortless flow. Over-sized, light-filled master w/ soaring ceilings, views of downtown & en-suite bath. Two additional bedroom w/ bath. Walkable area w/ restaurants, art galleries & coffee shop. Walk to Georgia State, State Farm Arena & Mercedes Benz. Easy access to hwys.--
gated parking
water included
no pets firm
Available June 1st
zero security deposit available with bond purchase

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Walker St SW # 5 have any available units?
205 Walker St SW # 5 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 205 Walker St SW # 5 currently offering any rent specials?
205 Walker St SW # 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Walker St SW # 5 pet-friendly?
No, 205 Walker St SW # 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 205 Walker St SW # 5 offer parking?
Yes, 205 Walker St SW # 5 does offer parking.
Does 205 Walker St SW # 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Walker St SW # 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Walker St SW # 5 have a pool?
No, 205 Walker St SW # 5 does not have a pool.
Does 205 Walker St SW # 5 have accessible units?
No, 205 Walker St SW # 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Walker St SW # 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Walker St SW # 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Walker St SW # 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Walker St SW # 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
