Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2045 Alison Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2045 Alison Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2045 Alison Court
2045 Alison Court Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2045 Alison Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road
Amenities
parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment - new paint - new carpet - shows well - fenced around complex - parking - close to schools and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2045 Alison Court have any available units?
2045 Alison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2045 Alison Court currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Alison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Alison Court pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Alison Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2045 Alison Court offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Alison Court offers parking.
Does 2045 Alison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Alison Court have a pool?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Alison Court have accessible units?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Alison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Alison Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
675 N Highland
675 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Newbergh ATL
761 Morosgo Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30324
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus