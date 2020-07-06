All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2045 Alison Court

2045 Alison Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Alison Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road

Amenities

parking
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath apartment - new paint - new carpet - shows well - fenced around complex - parking - close to schools and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Alison Court have any available units?
2045 Alison Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2045 Alison Court currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Alison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Alison Court pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Alison Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2045 Alison Court offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Alison Court offers parking.
Does 2045 Alison Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Alison Court have a pool?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Alison Court have accessible units?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Alison Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Alison Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Alison Court does not have units with air conditioning.

