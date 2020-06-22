All apartments in Atlanta
2040 Baker Road Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2040 Baker Road Northwest

2040 Baker Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Baker Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Atlanta, GA

SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...

Housing Program Not Accepted
Phone: 678-487-7896 x 6

Disclosure: All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Baker Road Northwest have any available units?
2040 Baker Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2040 Baker Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Baker Road Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Baker Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Baker Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Baker Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 2040 Baker Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2040 Baker Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Baker Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Baker Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 2040 Baker Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Baker Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2040 Baker Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Baker Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2040 Baker Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 Baker Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 Baker Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
