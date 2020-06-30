204 Walker Street SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Downtown living at its finest! Amazing Loft in Historic Castleberry Hill. This top corner loft highlights an amazing kitchen, 14' wood-beamed ceilings, exposed brick, private balcony, rooftop deck with 360 skyline views. Floating cork floor w/sound insulation. Custom drapes, granite counters tops, under cabinet lighting, SS appliances, double vanity w/granite counter, spa shower/tub combo. Plenty of storage. Roof-top deck & covered secured parking. Walk to restaurants, Olympic Park, Mercedes Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, and Marta. This is a Must See!!