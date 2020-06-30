All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

204 Walker Street SW

204 Walker Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

204 Walker Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Downtown living at its finest! Amazing Loft in Historic Castleberry Hill. This top corner loft highlights an amazing kitchen, 14' wood-beamed ceilings, exposed brick, private balcony, rooftop deck with 360 skyline views. Floating cork floor w/sound insulation. Custom drapes, granite counters tops, under cabinet lighting, SS appliances, double vanity w/granite counter, spa shower/tub combo. Plenty of storage. Roof-top deck & covered secured parking. Walk to restaurants, Olympic Park, Mercedes Benz Stadium, State Farm Arena, and Marta. This is a Must See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Walker Street SW have any available units?
204 Walker Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Walker Street SW have?
Some of 204 Walker Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Walker Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
204 Walker Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Walker Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 204 Walker Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 204 Walker Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 204 Walker Street SW offers parking.
Does 204 Walker Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Walker Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Walker Street SW have a pool?
No, 204 Walker Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 204 Walker Street SW have accessible units?
No, 204 Walker Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Walker Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Walker Street SW has units with dishwashers.

