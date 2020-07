Amenities

Available Now!! 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Southwest Atlanta. with garage, driveway and HUGE private fenced in yard. Home features all new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Access to airport, shopping, restaurants and highways. Minutes from Cascade Preserve, Beltline, Downtown Atlanta and Camp Creek Market Place. Hurry this one won't last long! **This homes does not qualify for Section 8**