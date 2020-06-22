All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2009 Pryor Road Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2009 Pryor Road Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2009 Pryor Road Southwest

2009 Pryor Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2009 Pryor Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Pryor Road Southwest have any available units?
2009 Pryor Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2009 Pryor Road Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Pryor Road Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Pryor Road Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Pryor Road Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2009 Pryor Road Southwest offer parking?
No, 2009 Pryor Road Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Pryor Road Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Pryor Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Pryor Road Southwest have a pool?
No, 2009 Pryor Road Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Pryor Road Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2009 Pryor Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Pryor Road Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Pryor Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Pryor Road Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Pryor Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Skyhouse Midtown
1080 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus