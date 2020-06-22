All apartments in Atlanta
2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest

2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,990 sf home is located in Atlanta, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest have any available units?
2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest have?
Some of 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest does offer parking.
Does 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Sandbrook Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

