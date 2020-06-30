All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
2006 Ben Hill Court SW
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

2006 Ben Hill Court SW

2006 Ben Hill Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Ben Hill Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Ben Hill Court SW have any available units?
2006 Ben Hill Court SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Ben Hill Court SW have?
Some of 2006 Ben Hill Court SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Ben Hill Court SW currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Ben Hill Court SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Ben Hill Court SW pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Ben Hill Court SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2006 Ben Hill Court SW offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Ben Hill Court SW offers parking.
Does 2006 Ben Hill Court SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Ben Hill Court SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Ben Hill Court SW have a pool?
No, 2006 Ben Hill Court SW does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Ben Hill Court SW have accessible units?
No, 2006 Ben Hill Court SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Ben Hill Court SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Ben Hill Court SW has units with dishwashers.

