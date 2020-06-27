All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2004 Collier Commons Way NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2004 Collier Commons Way NW
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

2004 Collier Commons Way NW

2004 Collier Commons Circle NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2004 Collier Commons Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Channing Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous newer construction in Brandon Elem! Rocking chair front porch, 10' ceilings, real hardwoods, 8' doors, open/light+bright! Large open kitch w/stained cabs, granite, stainless, huge island, walk in pantry+opens up to awesome family rm w/coffered ceiling, glass French doors out to large rear deck w/custom vent hood, additional door out to side screen porch and bar. Master bedrm on main w/hardwds. All bedrms w/priv bathrm+walk ins! Huge basemnt w/custom wet bar, office w/hardwds, bedrm, rec rm and full bathrm. One cul de sac neighborhood w/enclave of custom homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Collier Commons Way NW have any available units?
2004 Collier Commons Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Collier Commons Way NW have?
Some of 2004 Collier Commons Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Collier Commons Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Collier Commons Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Collier Commons Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Collier Commons Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2004 Collier Commons Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Collier Commons Way NW offers parking.
Does 2004 Collier Commons Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Collier Commons Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Collier Commons Way NW have a pool?
No, 2004 Collier Commons Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Collier Commons Way NW have accessible units?
No, 2004 Collier Commons Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Collier Commons Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Collier Commons Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus