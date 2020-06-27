2004 Collier Commons Way NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous newer construction in Brandon Elem! Rocking chair front porch, 10' ceilings, real hardwoods, 8' doors, open/light+bright! Large open kitch w/stained cabs, granite, stainless, huge island, walk in pantry+opens up to awesome family rm w/coffered ceiling, glass French doors out to large rear deck w/custom vent hood, additional door out to side screen porch and bar. Master bedrm on main w/hardwds. All bedrms w/priv bathrm+walk ins! Huge basemnt w/custom wet bar, office w/hardwds, bedrm, rec rm and full bathrm. One cul de sac neighborhood w/enclave of custom homes