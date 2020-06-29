Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2000 Grange Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2000 Grange Drive Southeast
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2000 Grange Drive Southeast
2000 Grange Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2000 Grange Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this new renovation!!
Great location. Includes washer dryer hookup!
We accept housing choice vouchers!
Call Sholem to schedule a showing 404-829-2319
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 Grange Drive Southeast have any available units?
2000 Grange Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2000 Grange Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Grange Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Grange Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Grange Drive Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2000 Grange Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 2000 Grange Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Grange Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Grange Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Grange Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 2000 Grange Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Grange Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2000 Grange Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Grange Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Grange Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Grange Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Grange Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus