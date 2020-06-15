200 N Highland Avenue NE

Amenities
Stunning modern 2-Bdr, 2-Bth corner loft behind an historic brick facade w/ open floor plan, 14-ft ceilings, luxury finishes, beautiful h'wood's, lovely natural light directly on the Beltline! Handcrafted maple & steel built-ins, superior lighting, Kohler fixtures, gas cooking, wine rack. Spacious Bdr's w/ walk-in closets. 2 parking space's gated/covered. Community rooftop deck overlooking the fabulous energy of Inman Pk. Access to pool & fitness center. Walking distance to Krog and Ponce City Market's. Utilities included in lease rate.