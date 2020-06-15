All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 200 N Highland Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
200 N Highland Avenue NE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:34 PM

200 N Highland Avenue NE

200 North Highland Avenue Northeast · (404) 849-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Inman Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Stunning modern 2-Bdr, 2-Bth corner loft behind an historic brick facade w/ open floor plan, 14-ft ceilings, luxury finishes, beautiful h'wood's, lovely natural light directly on the Beltline! Handcrafted maple & steel built-ins, superior lighting, Kohler fixtures, gas cooking, wine rack. Spacious Bdr's w/ walk-in closets. 2 parking space's gated/covered. Community rooftop deck overlooking the fabulous energy of Inman Pk. Access to pool & fitness center. Walking distance to Krog and Ponce City Market's. Utilities included in lease rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 N Highland Avenue NE have any available units?
200 N Highland Avenue NE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 N Highland Avenue NE have?
Some of 200 N Highland Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 N Highland Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
200 N Highland Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 N Highland Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 200 N Highland Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 200 N Highland Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 200 N Highland Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 200 N Highland Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 N Highland Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 N Highland Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 200 N Highland Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 200 N Highland Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 200 N Highland Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 N Highland Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 N Highland Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 N Highland Avenue NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashford 2788 Apartments
2788 Defoors Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity