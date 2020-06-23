20 26th Street NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad487080ec ---- Location, location, location! Completely updated 1/1 condo - Buckhead & Midtown. Beautiful jacobean hardwoods, crown molding, dual closets. Spa bath features glass enclosed walk-in shower. Chef\'s kitchen eat-in area/dining area, Frigidaire stainless appliances, granite c-tops, large pantry, stained cabinetry & custom glass tile backsplash. Assigned parking space #24. Many details throughout. Steps to shopping, dining & MARTA. Moments to highways, Piedmont Hospital & Shepherd Ctr. Won\'t last long! **Please text Stephanie to schedule a viewing at: 770-431-4633