Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
20 26th Street NW
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

20 26th Street NW

20 26th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

20 26th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad487080ec ---- Location, location, location! Completely updated 1/1 condo - Buckhead & Midtown. Beautiful jacobean hardwoods, crown molding, dual closets. Spa bath features glass enclosed walk-in shower. Chef\'s kitchen eat-in area/dining area, Frigidaire stainless appliances, granite c-tops, large pantry, stained cabinetry & custom glass tile backsplash. Assigned parking space #24. Many details throughout. Steps to shopping, dining & MARTA. Moments to highways, Piedmont Hospital & Shepherd Ctr. Won\'t last long! **Please text Stephanie to schedule a viewing at: 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 26th Street NW have any available units?
20 26th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 26th Street NW have?
Some of 20 26th Street NW's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 26th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
20 26th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 26th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 20 26th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 26th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 20 26th Street NW does offer parking.
Does 20 26th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 26th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 26th Street NW have a pool?
No, 20 26th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 20 26th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 20 26th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 20 26th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 26th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
