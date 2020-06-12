All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 20 10th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
20 10th Street NW
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:56 PM

20 10th Street NW

20 10th Street Northwest · (404) 252-7500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20 10th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$3,490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
internet access
Vacant easy to view 2 bdrm 2 bath condo in the Heart of Midtown!! Location! Location! Very Private, Very Secure Boutique Building!! The only Building w/ Private Elevator that opens directly into your Condo!! Open floor plan w/ many upgrades. Granite Counter Tops, Viking Appliances, Upgraded Carpet & Flooring, Upgraded Light Fixtures! Custom Mahogany Closets. 24 Hr Concierge, Guest Suite, Gym/Pool + Clubroom on 6th flr. PUBLIX Grocery next door! Monthly House Cleaning, Internet & PHONE + 2 Parking Spaces included. Convenient to I75 & I85 & Marta!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 10th Street NW have any available units?
20 10th Street NW has a unit available for $3,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 10th Street NW have?
Some of 20 10th Street NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 10th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
20 10th Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 10th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 20 10th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 20 10th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 20 10th Street NW does offer parking.
Does 20 10th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 10th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 10th Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 20 10th Street NW has a pool.
Does 20 10th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 20 10th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 20 10th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 10th Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 20 10th Street NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Kinstone River Apartment Homes
2550 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity