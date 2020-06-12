20 10th Street NW

Amenities
Vacant easy to view 2 bdrm 2 bath condo in the Heart of Midtown!! Location! Location! Very Private, Very Secure Boutique Building!! The only Building w/ Private Elevator that opens directly into your Condo!! Open floor plan w/ many upgrades. Granite Counter Tops, Viking Appliances, Upgraded Carpet & Flooring, Upgraded Light Fixtures! Custom Mahogany Closets. 24 Hr Concierge, Guest Suite, Gym/Pool + Clubroom on 6th flr. PUBLIX Grocery next door! Monthly House Cleaning, Internet & PHONE + 2 Parking Spaces included. Convenient to I75 & I85 & Marta!