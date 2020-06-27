All apartments in Atlanta
2 Normandy Ct

2 Normandy Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

2 Normandy Ct NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gated Buckhead condo. Tile bathrooms, updated kitchen, new stove and microwave. Private balcony, Spacious rooms. Great room mate plan. Work out room and pool access. Awesome location. .5 mile Lenox and Phipps.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Normandy Ct have any available units?
2 Normandy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Normandy Ct have?
Some of 2 Normandy Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Normandy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Normandy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Normandy Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2 Normandy Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2 Normandy Ct offer parking?
No, 2 Normandy Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2 Normandy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Normandy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Normandy Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2 Normandy Ct has a pool.
Does 2 Normandy Ct have accessible units?
No, 2 Normandy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Normandy Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Normandy Ct has units with dishwashers.
