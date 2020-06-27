Gated Buckhead condo. Tile bathrooms, updated kitchen, new stove and microwave. Private balcony, Spacious rooms. Great room mate plan. Work out room and pool access. Awesome location. .5 mile Lenox and Phipps.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Normandy Ct have any available units?
2 Normandy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Normandy Ct have?
Some of 2 Normandy Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Normandy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2 Normandy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.