All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:23 PM

2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW

2 Kelso at Peyton Dr SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Kelso at Peyton Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Florida Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Well kept 3 bed, 2 bath home on quiet street. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room and Master on Main level. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. 2 car carport + ample storage. Must see! 4702647546

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW have any available units?
2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW offer parking?
Yes, 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW offers parking.
Does 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW have a pool?
No, 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Avana Cumberland
2383 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus