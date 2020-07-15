All apartments in Atlanta
1991 Marvin Lane SW

1991 Marvin Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1991 Marvin Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1991 Marvin Lane SW have any available units?
1991 Marvin Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1991 Marvin Lane SW have?
Some of 1991 Marvin Lane SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1991 Marvin Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
1991 Marvin Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1991 Marvin Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 1991 Marvin Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1991 Marvin Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 1991 Marvin Lane SW offers parking.
Does 1991 Marvin Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1991 Marvin Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1991 Marvin Lane SW have a pool?
No, 1991 Marvin Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 1991 Marvin Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 1991 Marvin Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1991 Marvin Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1991 Marvin Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
