Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1990 Grange Dr. S E
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:08 AM
1 of 8
1990 Grange Dr. S E
1990 Grange Drive Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
1990 Grange Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice Home in the City of Atlanta - Property Id: 115637
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115637
Property Id 115637
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4846921)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1990 Grange Dr. S E have any available units?
1990 Grange Dr. S E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1990 Grange Dr. S E have?
Some of 1990 Grange Dr. S E's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1990 Grange Dr. S E currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Grange Dr. S E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Grange Dr. S E pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Grange Dr. S E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1990 Grange Dr. S E offer parking?
No, 1990 Grange Dr. S E does not offer parking.
Does 1990 Grange Dr. S E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Grange Dr. S E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Grange Dr. S E have a pool?
No, 1990 Grange Dr. S E does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Grange Dr. S E have accessible units?
No, 1990 Grange Dr. S E does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Grange Dr. S E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1990 Grange Dr. S E does not have units with dishwashers.
