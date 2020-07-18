199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

The Mayfair Tower's prestigious address places you in the middle of it all: Walking distance to Piedmont Park, Colony Square and the High Museum. Urban living at its best with a plethora of eateries, bars and entertainment options in all directions within a few blocks from your front door. The building is equipped with a 24-hr concierge, gym, dry cleaning service, secured parking, pool, club house and courtyard. Internet is included at no additional charge. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closet, new hardwoods and a remodeled bathroom complete the package!