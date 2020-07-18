All apartments in Atlanta
199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906

199 14th Street Northeast · (770) 637-2909
Location

199 14th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
The Mayfair Tower's prestigious address places you in the middle of it all: Walking distance to Piedmont Park, Colony Square and the High Museum. Urban living at its best with a plethora of eateries, bars and entertainment options in all directions within a few blocks from your front door. The building is equipped with a 24-hr concierge, gym, dry cleaning service, secured parking, pool, club house and courtyard. Internet is included at no additional charge. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closet, new hardwoods and a remodeled bathroom complete the package!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 have any available units?
199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 have?
Some of 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 currently offering any rent specials?
199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 is pet friendly.
Does 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 offer parking?
Yes, 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 offers parking.
Does 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 have a pool?
Yes, 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 has a pool.
Does 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 have accessible units?
No, 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 does not have accessible units.
Does 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 14th Street Northeast - 906, Unit 906 has units with dishwashers.
