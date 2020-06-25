All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

1988 Sandstream Court Southwest

1988 Sandstream Court SW · No Longer Available
Location

1988 Sandstream Court SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest have any available units?
1988 Sandstream Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1988 Sandstream Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest offer parking?
No, 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1988 Sandstream Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
