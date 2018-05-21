Rent Calculator
1988 Plaza Lane SW
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM
1988 Plaza Lane SW
1988 Plaza Lane Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1988 Plaza Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1988 Plaza Lane SW have any available units?
1988 Plaza Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1988 Plaza Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
1988 Plaza Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 Plaza Lane SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1988 Plaza Lane SW is pet friendly.
Does 1988 Plaza Lane SW offer parking?
No, 1988 Plaza Lane SW does not offer parking.
Does 1988 Plaza Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1988 Plaza Lane SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 Plaza Lane SW have a pool?
No, 1988 Plaza Lane SW does not have a pool.
Does 1988 Plaza Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 1988 Plaza Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 Plaza Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1988 Plaza Lane SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1988 Plaza Lane SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1988 Plaza Lane SW does not have units with air conditioning.
