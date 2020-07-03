All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:28 AM

1985 Lathrop Street Southeast

1985 Lathrop Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1985 Lathrop Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this new renovation
5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom
Stainless steel appliances with granite counter!!
This home accepts housing choice program vouchers!!
Call 404-829-2319 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast have any available units?
1985 Lathrop Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1985 Lathrop Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1985 Lathrop Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

