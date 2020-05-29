All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1981 Sandstream Court Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1981 Sandstream Court Southwest

1981 Sandstream Court SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1981 Sandstream Court SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest have any available units?
1981 Sandstream Court Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1981 Sandstream Court Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest offer parking?
No, 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest have a pool?
No, 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1981 Sandstream Court Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Atlantic Briarcliff Apartment Homes
1901 Briarcliff Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus