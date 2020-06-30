All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1974 Bader Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** 14 DAY VETERAN ONLY FIRST LOOK THROUGH (Feb 14, 2020). PROSPECT MUST QUALIFY UNDER PROGRAM TERMS BY EARNING LESS THAN 120% AMI. Cute 3 BR 1.5 BA ranch style home. Cozy living room with hardwood floors. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Home sits on a large level lot and includes a front porch and backyard with a private patio. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Carver Early College
Middle School: Sylvan Hills Middle School
Elementary School: William Finch Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1974 Bader Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1974 Bader Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1974 Bader Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

