All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 197 Taft Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
197 Taft Street Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
197 Taft Street Southwest
197 Taft Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
197 Taft Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Joyland
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 197 Taft Street Southwest have any available units?
197 Taft Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 197 Taft Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
197 Taft Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Taft Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 197 Taft Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 197 Taft Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 197 Taft Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 197 Taft Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Taft Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Taft Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 197 Taft Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 197 Taft Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 197 Taft Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Taft Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Taft Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Taft Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Taft Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
