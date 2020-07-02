Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1966 Rogers Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM
1966 Rogers Ave
1966 Rogers Avenue Southwest
·
Location
1966 Rogers Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home -
(RLNE5244909)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1966 Rogers Ave have any available units?
1966 Rogers Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1966 Rogers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Rogers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Rogers Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1966 Rogers Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1966 Rogers Ave offer parking?
No, 1966 Rogers Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1966 Rogers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Rogers Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Rogers Ave have a pool?
No, 1966 Rogers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1966 Rogers Ave have accessible units?
No, 1966 Rogers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Rogers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 Rogers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1966 Rogers Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1966 Rogers Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
