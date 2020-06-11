All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

1966 Conrad Ave

1966 Conrad Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1966 Conrad Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- For your self viewing please register online at Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet . See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Conrad Ave have any available units?
1966 Conrad Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1966 Conrad Ave have?
Some of 1966 Conrad Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1966 Conrad Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Conrad Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Conrad Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1966 Conrad Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1966 Conrad Ave offer parking?
No, 1966 Conrad Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1966 Conrad Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Conrad Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Conrad Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1966 Conrad Ave has a pool.
Does 1966 Conrad Ave have accessible units?
No, 1966 Conrad Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Conrad Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1966 Conrad Ave has units with dishwashers.
