1966 Conrad Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- For your self viewing please register online at Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet . See Agent For Details